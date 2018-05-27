Mumbai: Anahita Desai up against four candidates for Bombay Parsi Punchayet trustee's post

According to BPP president, Yezdi Desai, Anahita's husband, candidates will start campaigning next week



Anahita Desai

With just a little over a month to go for the next Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) election, four other nomination forms, apart from that of Anahita Desai, have been filled out by those hoping to fill current BPP trustee Munchi Cama's seat.

With May 29 being the stated withdrawal date, by when if anyone hoping to pull out of the election can do so voluntarily, it seems this could very well be the final list of candidates: Ratan Patel, Kersi Sethna, Eric Dhatigara, and Xerxes Dastur, apart from Desai who opted to contest earlier this month.

According to BPP president, Yezdi Desai, Anahita's husband, candidates will start campaigning next week. "Each candidate is likely to visit at least two baugs every week, and this way they can visit all the baugs and societies, within two days before election date," he said, adding that he thinks Dastur is a strong candidate. "But, Anahita remains the best option — not because she is my wife — but because of the work she has done at the grass root level."

