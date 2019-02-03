Mumbai: ANC cracks down on drug peddlers at schools, colleges

crime

DCP says drug use high during exam time, and action will continue

Thanks to the residents, the police were able to arrest peddler Chinnamman Pillai and seize her stash of heroin on Monday

According to sources in the narcotics cell, the sale of narcotics reaches a peak in schools and colleges during exam time. As some narcotic substance enhances activity and reduces sleep, students are known to use them during stressful exam times. When mid-day spoke to DCP Shivdeep Lande, he said, "We are keeping an eye out for the peddling of such drugs." Following instructions, Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell has registered 6 cases, arrested 13 drug peddlers and suppliers and seized drugs worth over Rs 35 lakh, in the last 24 hours.

Lande added, "We have seized maurijauna, heroin and other pharmaceutical drugs worth Rs 35,94,500 and we have arrested eight males and five females, including women mafia from northern Mumbai. Our investigations will continue."

Trombay

The Ghatkopar ANC Unit have arrested four, identified as Mohd. Mehtab Abdul Kudrus Shaikh, Mohd. Ismail Rashid Shaikh, Fatima Chandbadshah Sayyad, and Nasim Wasim Shaikh. The police has also seized 19 gm of heroin worth Rs 1,90,000, 135 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 27,000 and 800 gm of ganja worth Rs 16,000.

Azad Maidan

The Azad Maidan ANC unit arrested two accused, identified as Babu Dastgir Ibrahim Shaikh and Sita Rakesh Dhobi. They were selling drugs near a school.

Bandra

The Bandra ANC unit arrested Shahbaj Bashir Shaikh, and seized 48 gm of heroin worth Rs 2,88,000.

Worli

Nagesh Prakash Thakur was arrested, and 1,260 strips of Alko-1 Alprazolam tablets IP 1 mg, and Rexo Chlorpheniramjne malate and codeine phosphate syrup, total of 46 bottles, seized worth Rs 2,61,200.

Kandivli

Three accused who were Laxmi Bhaskar Volandas alias Boss, Sampurna Gandhi Mistry, and Bharat Vijay Shah. Total 70 kg of ganja worth Rs 28,00,000 was seized.

