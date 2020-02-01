Mumbai: Ancient sculptures found in Palghar generate curiosity among locals

Ancient sculptures and grinding stones have been found during the excavation of the land in Saphale in Palghar district on Thursday.

According to the sources, the forest department found five sculptures and two grinding stones used for grinding wheat in ancient times during land excavation under the government water conservation scheme at Lalthane village on the east side of Safale town.

When the discovery generated curiosity among the locals in the area, the sculptures and mortar stones have been sent to the concern department for the further examination.

