Search

Mumbai: Andheri Gokhale Road bridge to be shut for six hours on Saturday night

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 01:48 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The Western Railway had earlier in June 2019 completed works worth Rs 3.34 crore on the Gokhale road bridge

At the request of state government, the carriageway had to be partially opened for scooters and three-wheelers. Picture/Shadab Khan
At the request of state government, the carriageway had to be partially opened for scooters and three-wheelers. Picture/Shadab Khan

The Gokhale Road Over Bridge, spanning across railway tracks at Andheri will be closed from 11.30 pm on December 21 to 5.30 am on December 22, 2019 (for about 6 hrs) for repairing and load testing of its pre-stressed concrete girders. The Gokhale road users may use Jogeshwari Road Bridge or Milan Road Bridge.

The Western Railway had earlier in June 2019 completed works worth Rs 3.34 crore on the bridge. Starting in July 2018, in the first phase south carriageway was repaired by January 2019. At the request of state government, the carriageway had to be partially opened for scooters and three-wheelers even when repairs were underway.

The Western Railway worked with a constraint of the restricted work area. In the second phase, the North carriageway was repaired in a time period of approximately four months. The Railways undertook retrofitting PSC girders of West span over Harbour lines to avoid multiple disruptions to road traffic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK