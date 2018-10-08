Mumbai: Andheri, Jogeshwari hit by water shortage

national

BMC promises to resolve pipeline problem and restore full supply by Monday evening

Even 10 days after water supply was officially restored following a cut over connecting pipelines, the suburbs of Andheri and Jogeshwari are still facing water shortage. The civic body has promised to resolve the issue by today evening.

The civic body had announced a water cut from 10 am on September 25 to 10 am on September 26 as the recently constructed Powai-Veravali tunnel was to be connected to the surface pipeline -- the pipelines that supply water to societies in the suburbs. It was because of this work that areas like Santacruz West, Khar West, Gazdarbandh, Almeida Park in Bandra West, Beharaum Baug, Prathmesh Complex, Yadav Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Millat Nagar, Yari Road, Versova, JVPD, Juhu-Koliwada, Vile Parle, S V Road in Jogeshwari, Andheri East and Andheri West were affected.

While water supply was regularised in various parts of the suburbs, the areas of Jogeshwari and Andheri east and west were still majorly affected. The societies in Pump House, Sher-E-Punjab, Lokhandwala and DN Nagar did not receive full supply, while a few received low pressure supply. Other societies could not fill tanks to capacity as the supply timing was reduced, affecting residents.

A senior civic official said, "There are a few air pockets in the pipeline and the staff is working on restoring it. We should be able to fix the problem soon." Ashok Tawadia, chief Hydraulic Engineer, said, "We have received complaints from citizens and we are looking at resolving the issue latest by Monday." MLA of Jogeshwari area Ravindra Waikar called for a meeting with the BMC's water department to discuss the water shortage.

