Mumbai: Andheri MLA Ameet Satam builds road that developer was to construct

As benefit for more FSI in an SRA project that he was developing, the builder was to complete it and hand it to the BMC; local Congress leaders allege that Ameet Satam got it done instead

One of the banners put up that thanks Satam for completing the road that was pending for 80 years, in 15 days

Local Congress leaders have alleged that part of Cama Road at Andheri West, that was to be constructed by a developer, was instead completed by MLA Ameet Satam. As part of the benefit for more Floor Space Index (FSI) in an SRA project that he was developing, the builder was to construct and hand over the road to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). But now there are banners hailing Satam for completing the road that was pending for 80 years, in 15 days.



The part of Cama Road at Andheri West that was allegedly constructed by Ameet Satam. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

'Benefitted developer'

The local corporator from Congress, Meher Mohsin Haider, has asked how an MLA could utilise public funds for work that was to be done by a developer. She has also said that the land where the project is coming up is in a dispute as part of the area is still owned privately. "I have received many complaints from local residents that the SRA developer didn't construct the road, though he benefitted from the additional FSI to his project. I have been following up with BMC and SRA officers since 2017. How can a public representative utilise his funds which are essentially public money, for a developer's benefit?" asked Haider.

'Didn't utilise benefit'

But Raees Lashkaria, the developer of the project, said, "I am yet to complete this project and so there is no question of utilising the benefit that a developer gets on handing over a road. In 2013-2014, I had constructed the road for the society's usage, but as they were complaining that it was in bad shape due to the monsoon, I had approached the corporator and the MLA to develop it. Whoever has done it, it has helped locals, as they have a road now."

'Helped locals'

When contacted, Satam said the road was constructed for around Rs 10 lakh. Satam said, "The locals wanted my intervention since the BMC was unable to construct the road as it falls under an SRA project. Until the project is completed the residents might have had wait for a proper road, and that is why I helped them. Why should they suffer without a road? Now the opposition is blaming me for doing work for citizens. Its rubbish that I have helped the developer, I have only helped the residents who came to me with their problem."

Muzaffer Sabir Khan, a local resident, who had taken a lot of efforts for the development of road, said, "I first approached both the corporator and the MLA. While the corporator said her hands were tied and she couldn't help us, I pursued the issue with the MLA. After he visited the road, he told me that the neighbouring society should give a formal request letter saying this was their access road and they wanted it to be developed. Then he would help. The developer had said he couldn't do anything and except for going to the elected representatives we had no choice."

