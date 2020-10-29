Mumbai: Angered over death of patient, kin vandalise hospital in Vashi; 4 held

The Vashi police arrested four persons on Tuesday evening for assaulting and threatening the staff and vandalising Vashi General Hospital. The incident occurred after a 48-year-old patient died in the hospital ICU. The relatives of the deceased damaged the ventilators and dialysis machines too.

On October 27 at around 4 pm, Vyankat Suryavanshi, who was admitted to Vashi General Hospital, died in the ICU. His sons - Rupesh (20) and Sandesh (19), and relatives Rohit Namwad (32) and Pankaj Jadhav (23) created ruckus in the ICU.

“They damaged three ventilators, one dialysis machine and other medical instruments in the hospital. Sandesh also brandished a knife at the security guard and attacked him,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

The hospital administration immediately informed Vashi police, who nabbed all the relatives. “We have arrested 4 persons in connection with the case. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts,” added Dhumal.

