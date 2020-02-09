Search

Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh flags off Maharashtra Police International Marathon

Published: Feb 09, 2020, 13:07 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Around 6000 police staff along with 17,000 others are participating in the marathon from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India

Picture/Twitter ANI

The Maharashtra Police International Marathon was flagged off on Sunday morning by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, actors Farhan Akhtar and Suniel Shetty.

Around 6000 police staff along with 17,000 others are participating in the marathon from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said that such initiatives are very important and the energy of Maharashtra is unbelievable.

"The spirit and energy of Maharashtra is unbelievable. The Home Minister and Sports Minister also came and I think it is fantastic. It is a good initiative and we should keep in mind that police officers work for like 18 to 20 hours sometimes, and still to participate in this is a big thing. Initiatives like these are very important and we all should support it," Shetty told reporters.

