Mumbai: Annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally in Bandra felicitates female police officers

A bevy of immaculately maintained Mercs of yesteryear were on display at the Taj Lands End in Bandra on Sunday morning as they took part in the seventh edition of the annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



The participants included every generation - SL, S-Class, E-Class, Nurburg, the 230SL and the 190SL, cars from Mercedes’ 170V range; the rally being flagged off

Organised by Autocar India since 2014, the event drew prominent faces on the classic car scene. Themed around 'resilience', it also felicitated city's female police officers for keeping Mumbai ticking amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak since March.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the chief guest, said, "For the last nine to ten months, we have all been fighting back against the pandemic. The Mumbai Police has lost several of its officers and constables, but our brave police officers are not going to give up and the fight will go on as long as it takes. I'm extremely happy to see events such as these recognising their service to society in this unprecedented time."

The convoy of over 40 cars, fewer than previous years, moved in a convoy over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from Taj Lands End to Worli Dairy and back, and the sight of these 'rolling museums on wheels' attracted a lot of attention from onlookers and fellow road-users. The participants included every generation - SL, S-Class, E-Class, Nurburg, the 230SL and the 190SL, cars from Mercedes' 170V range - in almost every body style.

Santosh Iyer, vice-president (sales & marketing) of Mercedes-Benz India complimented the owners for maintaining their beauties. He said his organisation will continue to support the state and Centre in their fight against COVID.

Rally curator and Autocar India classic car expert Perseus Bandrawalla called this year's event a special one. "This 'rally for resilience', emerging from a truly trying year, is best represented by these classic Mercedes-Benz cars that have remained resilient against the test of time."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news