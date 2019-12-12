Mumbai: Another body found near Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea link, tattoos hold key to ID

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Even as the Crime Branch slowly joins the pieces of Bennett Rebello's murder mystery, another man's body was found floating near the Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea link on Tuesday. According to the police, the body was beyond recognition.

Immediately after being informed about the body, a police team headed by inspector P Jadhav rushed to the spot and recovered it. Speaking to mid-day, Jadhav said, "The deceased had nothing on him through which he could be identified. He only has two tattoos – one on the right hand, which reads 'Mom & Dad', and another on the chest, which reads 'Fame Bro'.



The deceased, might be around 35-40 years old, was wearing a blue shirt and trousers

According to Jadhav, the body was beyond recognition as it was completely bloated and even his eyeballs had popped out. It was sent to Panvel Municipal Hospital for an autopsy, but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. "We have requested the forensic surgeon to preserve his samples for a diatom test in order to find out whether it is a case of homicide or suicide. We suspect the body might have floated down from either Vashi creek or the Gateway of India side. Aquatic animals have eaten up parts of it," Jadhav added.

"We are also going through all the missing complaints. The deceased might be in the age group of 35 to 40 years and he was wearing a blue shirt and trousers, which did not have any tailor mark. The body has been kept at the municipal hospital mortuary in Panvel. An accidental death case has been registered under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates