Mumbai: Another breach of privilege notice against Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday moved a breach of privilege motion against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, for defaming him and his family, by tweeting that he was in possession of a Pakistani credit card. The MLA has also made media houses defendant in the motion for giving publicity to the actor's 'baseless' tweets.

Sarnaik and his sons have been summoned by the ED in a financial case against a security firm. The Supreme Court has given the family relief by restraining the ED from arresting them. The MLA, his party and the constituents of the three-party government have accused the Centre of vendetta politics against the opposition leaders.

On the first day of the two-day winter session of the state legislature, Sarnaik submitted a motion to the Assembly secretariat. This is the second action sought against Ranaut because a Congress MLC had moved a breach of privilege motion against her for calling Mumbai, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in September's monsoon session. The motion was accepted then.

In the same session, Sarnaik had accused news anchor-editor Arnab Goswami of insulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in the debates he anchored. The privilege committee accepted Sarnaik's motion against Goswami. The case has become a matter between the judiciary and the law makers after the defendant moved the Supreme Court.

In the notice he submitted on Monday, Sarnaik said that the ED found nothing suspicious in the two raids conducted at his residences and other premises in the last week of November. He added that he and his son were cooperating with the agency, but Ranaut's tweet that a Pakistani (national's) credit card was found at his place was published by several media outlets without any verification.

"The tweet and the news based on it were totally baseless. The ED has officially said nothing about seizures in their raids," he said. Talking to the media, he said though the actor did not mention his name in the tweet, he could prove that he was her prime target. "If she moves the court, I will also seek justice from the court," he said.

BJP leader vs BMC chief

Opposition leader in the legislative Council, Pravin Darekar (Bharatiya Janata Party) said on Monday that he would submit a breach of privilege motion against Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for ignoring his correspondence about the alleged corruption in mitigating the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

"I must have written at least a hundred letters to the BMC chief, telling him about the corrupt practices in the measures carried out by the municipal corporation. I also sought information from the officer, but he hasn't responded or acknowledged my letters. He says there are orders from the top to not respond and cooperate with opposition leaders," said Darekar. The opposition leader said that the position he held in the upper house has given him constitutional rights and privileges. "My rights and privileges are breached. I will submit the motion on Tuesday," he said.

Costume party

BJP's Gopichand Padalkar and independent Ravi Rana created a flutter by wearing custom-made costumes. Padalkar wasn't allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan, because, following Rana's display in the House, the presiding officers had instructed a ban on entry of 'irregular protesters'. Rana wore a poncho-like outfit that had slogans written all over it. He was told to leave the House. Padalkar put on a traditional shepherd costume and carried on his back a frame of placards. Later, joined by a fellow MLC, he held a sit-in protest at the gate.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news