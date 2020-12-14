Mumbai: Another person injured in cylinder blast case dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The number of deaths in the cylinder blast incident that took place on December 6, increased to six after one more patient from KEM, Vinayak Shinde, 57, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening. Seven patients in KEM and Masina hospitals are critical.

At least 16 people staying on the second floor of Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli were injured in the blast and subsequent fire last Sunday morning. Three of those injured have been discharged said the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

16

No. of people who were injured in the cylinder blast on Dec 6 at Parel

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news