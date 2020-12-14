Search

Mumbai: Another person injured in cylinder blast case dies

Updated: 14 December, 2020 07:24 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

At least 16 people staying on the second floor of Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli were injured in the blast and subsequent fire last Sunday morning.

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

The number of deaths in the cylinder blast incident that took place on December 6, increased to six after one more patient from KEM, Vinayak Shinde, 57, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening. Seven patients in KEM and Masina hospitals are critical.

At least 16 people staying on the second floor of Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli were injured in the blast and subsequent fire last Sunday morning. Three of those injured have been discharged said the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

16
No. of people who were injured in the cylinder blast on Dec 6 at Parel

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 14 December, 2020 07:24 IST

Tags

lalbaugKEM Hospitalmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK