Mumbai: Antigen test centre at Kohinoor shuts doors

The antigen test centre at Kohinoor in Dadar has finally shut down. This has not occurred because COVID-19 is finally under control, but because of no power supply at the setup. The team had been working in a dark room, without ventilation for more than two months.

While the G North ward started its antigen testing centre at the Kohinoor parking lot for the convenience of the citizens, it came with a lot of inconvenience, not just to its own team but as well as Mumbaikars coming in for tests. The frontline workers, along with hawkers, vendors, and conductors, were being tested at the centre free of charge. For the last two months, the health team has been working in the dark.

According to the BMC, the parking lot contractor had defaulted on the electricity bill. "We used to test people with the help of a mobile torch. It got difficult to handle when there were many patients," said one of the team members on condition of anonymity. It was also very difficult to work in the heat without any ventilation, especially as the team was wearing PPE kits.

When mid-day contacted an officer last week, he said that the electricity bill was paid and the issue will be resolved within a day or two. But even after a week, the power has not been restored.

"There was an issue of an unpaid electricity bill between the parking contractor and the electricity company. We decided to shut the centre and it will be shifted to the BMC clinic opposite Shardashram school," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North Ward. He added, "Now, all the 11 clinics in G North have the facility, along with mobile vans and teams at the railway stations. So, people can get tested at any of the centres."

