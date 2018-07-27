Mumbai: Approach road to Lower Parel station to open for pedestrians

The Lower Parel bridge had been shut after a portion of it was found to have corroded

Lower Parel station. File Pic

The BMC and Western Railway have jointly decided to open Delisle bridge only for pedestrians. The Lower Parel bridge had been shut after a portion of it was found to have corroded. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta had directed all the stake holders to carry out a joint inspection and explore the possibility of throwing it open for pedestrians and light vehicles.

While light vehicle movement has been ruled out, pedestrians now get back their approach road to Lower Parel station. It will be opened today. Officials of the railways and the BMC's Bridge Department inspected the bridge and were convinced that there was no problem for pedestrians to use it.

A senior civic official said, "This bridge is the intersection of NM Joshi Marg and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg and its middle portion is corroded. But if the approach is opened for the public from NM Joshi Marg, it will not be a problem, as the stone structure is intact. But approach to the bridge from Ganpatrao Kadam Marg will be barricaded."

"We have advised to close only the portion of the railway area and the rest of the bridge could be opened for pedestrian traffic," a senior official from WR said. BMC chief engineer S O Kori was unavailable for comment.

