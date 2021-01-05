Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for evading quarantine net

The Khar police have registered a case against actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan Khan after a BMC health official filed a complaint that the trio evaded institutional quarantine of seven days after returning from the UAE last month. Police said that on arriving in the city on December 25, they underwent COVID-19 tests at the airport and told the officials concerned that they were headed to hotel Taj Land's End for quarantine, but instead they went to their Bandra West residence.

The police will now take the actors to the Richardson and Cruddas COVID centre in Byculla for quarantine. According to the police, the case was registered at the Khar police station on Monday. The cops registered the case under section 188 of IPC read with section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Complainant Dr Sanjay Dattatray Funde is a health official at H-West ward. He conducts surveys to carry out RT-PCR tests and send COVID positive patients to hospitals and quarantine centres. According to the FIR, on Monday Dr Funde found out that the actors had arrived in the city last month and were supposed to quarantine themselves at the Taj Land's End in Bandra but they didn't. After undergoing tests at the airport, the reports for which were negative, they went to their Galaxy apartment at Nargis Dutt road in Bandra West. As per the civic body's rules, whoever returns to the city from other countries are supposed to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days even if they test COVID negative. The FIR further mentions that when Dr Funde rushed to Galaxy apartment to check, he found the trio at their residence.

"A BMC health official approached us and we registered a case under section 188 of IPC read with section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. They returned from Dubai on December 25 and were asked to quarantine themselves in a hotel, but they went home and violated the rules," said Chaitanya S, Mumbai police public relation officer.

