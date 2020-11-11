Mumbai: Archdiocese of Bombay goes virtual ahead of Children's Day

The Archdiocese of Bombay seems to have slipped seamlessly into a digital role amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest initiative ahead of Children's Day on November 14, the Archdiocese has asked parishioners of all age groups to share with it one of their first-ever Bible stories, which they heard as a child.

"Do you remember the first time you read the story of Jonah and the Fish, and imagined a huge goldfish swallowing a tiny teeny man? Or maybe a clownfish gulping down Jonah like a worm? Pick one of the first Bible stories you've heard as a child and show us what you thought it looked like through a doodle," wrote the Archdiocese of Bombay on its official Twitter handle.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, told mid-day, "This initiative aims at bringing out people's inner child by drawing or sketching a biblical passage or character that inspired them, or that brings back memories from their childhood. We are inviting both adults and children" to send their entries to us.

The Twitter post also mentioned that "no indecent representation of the faith or profanity shall be entertained." Barrett said, "One has to be respectful of the faith.

People who create memes are often disrespectful…and some people think that they [memes] are hilarious. But this offends a lot of other people. Humour is subjective, which is why we have been very clear in the guidelines that it [the drawing] has to be a clear and honest depiction of the faith." Parishioners have been asked to send their work, along with the parish they belong to, at social@archdiocesebombay.org.

