Mumbai: Are city Corona patients hiding from treatment?

Fearing that many in Mumbai are going in hiding after testing positive for COVID-19, the BMC has set up taskforces to counter this, and prevent the spread of the disease in the city. Called 'COVID Yoddha', a team of 10 people per marked out areas of the city, for now this has been started in Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali.

These teams will visit housing societies, slums and checking people for symptoms of COVID-19—pulse rate and body temperature.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar says, "On Friday a 52-year-old patient died 24 hours after testing positive. It seems he had symptoms for many days but had not informed anyone. We found him to be symptomatic only when we visited his society. On being tested, he was diagnosed as positive. He insisted that all he had was the normal flu and would be fine. But he succumbed to the disease in the next 24 hours. Later, eight family members were found positive." Ghosalkar added, "We find that many people are not taking treatment. So, we are helping the BMC detect COVID-19 patients."

Mumbai's corporators have been circulating forms to their residents across housing societies and slums. The BMC team will visit the society and check residents. Those who seem symptomatic will be reported to the BMC.

