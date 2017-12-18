Mumbai: Arpita Tiwary's death was not the first in Malad apartment

The flat in Malad where emcee Arpita Tiwary was found dead had witnessed another death this year – that of prime suspect Amit Hazra's friend. This was revealed in the statement given by one of Arpita's friends to the Malwani police on Sunday

The flat in Malad where emcee Arpita Tiwary was found dead had witnessed another death this year – that of prime suspect Amit Hazra's friend. This was revealed in the statement given by one of Arpita's friends to the Malwani police on Sunday. Amit resided in the flat with Arpita's boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav, another prime suspect in the case.



Arpita Tiwary with boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav

Knew police procedure

According to Arpita's friend, when she went with her to Amit's flat sometime ago, they were chatting about evil spirits. Arpita asked him not to discuss such things and told her friend that Amit's colleague had committed suicide in the same flat by hanging.

Based on the friend's allegation, cops suspect that because of this incident, Amit, Pankaj and their other flatmates knew the police procedure post a suicide. While something like this hasn't emerged in the probe yet, they will be verifying it now.

It is being suspected that Pankaj and Amit had thrown Arpita from the flat and were waiting for the cops to finish the suicide procedure. However, cops have not come to a conclusion about this yet. The woman also said she knows Pankaj well and claims she always got negative vibes around him. She also knew that he was not loyal to Arpita.

No concrete leads yet

Five other people were present in the flat at the time of Arpita's death –Amit, Pankaj, Manish, Shravan and house help Krishna Gupta. The friend said one of them is the killer and the Malwani police ought to speed up their probe into the murder case. However, despite having several theories about the killing, cops don't have a concrete lead yet. To get one, they're now planning on taking a narco-analysis test or a lie detector test of Amit and Pankaj.

A source said, "We are totally depending on the forensic analysis report and forensic evidence, like reports of her vaginal swab and nails, that was sent to the Kalina FSL." The post-mortem report has confirmed there was no sexual assault.

Cops also have greater doubts on Amit's involvement in the murder. As per details of the night, Arpita, Pankaj and Amit were sleeping in the hall, while Manish and Shravan were in the bedroom. Krishna slept in the kitchen. Cops suspect something went wrong with Arpita in the hall, which Krishna might have seen but isn't opening up about just yet.

5

Number of people present in flat at the time of Arpita's death

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go