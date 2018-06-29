Mumbai art spaces come together to increase gallery hours

Seven art spaces in central Mumbai come together to increase gallery hours and welcome a new audience

An exhibition at Tao Art Gallery

While Kala Ghoda is regarded as the art district of Mumbai, there is a fair sprinkling of galleries beyond its boundaries. Seven art spaces from Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Worli have come together to be a part of the Mumbai Midtown Arts Collective (MMAC) that aims to bring the focus on midtown Mumbai for art connoisseurs. Together, they will host Art Night Friday, where on the third Friday of every quarter, galleries will remain open till 10 pm (on the lines of Art Night Thursday in SoBo) to draw in a new audience.

Rashmi Dhanwani, founder of The Art X Company, and Anupa Mehta from Anupa Mehta Arts, are helming the initiative. They will also host workshops as part of Art Sundays. "The conversation between galleries had been on for several years. But last year, we tried it for the first time during Mumbai Gallery Weekend, and it worked. There is an incredible amount of creative energy here, with its offices, design studios, performance centres and galleries. We saw this as a viable way to show that this is a space to be reckoned with," says Dhanwani.



The interiors of Saffronart

The participating institutions include Anupa Mehta Arts, Gallery Art & Soul, Piramal Museum of Art, Priyasri Art Gallery, Saffronart, Tao Art Gallery and Volte Gallery. The challenge though is the distance, where unlike Kala Ghoda, all galleries are not within walking distance. The good news is that all institutions will host walkthroughs for their exhibitions to encourage first-time visitors.

One of the highlights on the route is auction house Saffronart, which is not open to walk-ins except for when they have an auction. "We will offer an insight into the treasure trove of antiquities and miniature paintings that evolved during India’s classical period, iconic works by modern and contemporary artists that shaped the landscape of Indian art, folk and tribal artists who continue the legacy of important living traditions within India," says Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder, Saffronart.

