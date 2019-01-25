Mumbai: Artist revamps Colaba property into arts space

things-to-do

A Mumbai-based artist has restored an old family property in Colaba into a co-working arts space

Kim Kaul and Illesha Khandelwal. Pics/Atul Kamble

When we walk up the dusty stairs of the aged Doulatram Mansion nestled in Apollo Bunder, it feels a lot like a Western flick — when opening sequences begin with people unpacking or packing in the basement or the loft. And that's exactly what's going on here, on the fourth floor where Ikattha, a collaborative arts space, will be launching next month. The windows are wide open and two artists are busy channelling their creative energy. Kim Kaul is conceptualising a mural by the entrance while Illesha Khandelwal builds a low table out of scrap.

We are escorted into a room filled with gaddas that Khandelwal got stitched from a mattress seller in Colaba market for '400, inspired by a family ritual. "My nani had these old gaddas rolled up for whenever all the buas come to stay," she tells us, encapsulating the essence of what Ikattha is supposed to feel like — the togetherness family. The space is an old family property and it took 23-year-old Khandelwal about four months to restore it. "I was living in Queens, New York, last year and was part of an artist residency called Flux Factory. It was a super diverse and inclusive community. I was the youngest there, so I developed my understanding of what community can do for you, as an artist and human being," she shares.



Desks for Artists

After pursuing residencies in Denmark and Ireland, Khandelwal moved back to Mumbai last year. "I didn't know what to expect when I came back here because I was away for five years. I knew I wanted to create a non-judgemental space. I saw amazing things happening here, especially when it came to art and music. I used to think that New York is very happening, but Mumbai tops it all. But in a big city, it's so easy to get lost as everyone is competing all the time. So, I wanted to bridge that gap. And Kim was one of the first artists I got on board," she says.



Leaves engraved on concrete by Kaul

The property had been empty for a couple of years. "It was a serious mess when I came back in October. There were just rats and cockroaches and piles of material from an office that used to be here, in addition to some dirty furniture. So, first we had to clear out the whole space so that we could actually walk inside," she recalls. Even the carpeting had to be undone, giving life to the original wooden mosaic flooring. "The space dates back to pre-Independence and a fisherman who was part of the mafia used to live here," she tells us.

Ikattha hopes to accommodate as many artists as they see fit, as each person will have different art requirements. "The number depends on the process. I work on a large canvas, so I'll need more space. But Illeesha will need a desk since she doesn't do large scale work," Kaul explains. In addition, the tables that will be provided are foldable, so they can easily be put away to make space for gigs — like the one coming up tomorrow featuring Rounak Maiti Band, Saltwater, and Gauri and Aksha. "We went for Rounak's gig at Above the Habitat.

We loved the music and instantly hit it off. It was very organic," she adds. The gig will serve as a pre-launch event with the co-working space formally launching next month. In the end, Khandelwal leaves us with one line — "Ikattha is what you make of it."

ON January 26, 7 pm to 11 pm

AT Doulatram Mansion, Apollo Bunder, Colaba

LOG ON TO illesha@hotmail.com

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates