Mumbai artists look at different music genres for inspiration in an art series

Music indeed is universal, and language isn't a barrier



By Aviral Saxena

"Music has a way of cutting across design, cultures and class. Anything else, even art, is very hard to connect with a large audience. Music is overarching," says Kunal Anand, creative director of artists collective, Kulture Shop. Music indeed is universal, and language isn't a barrier. And this all-encompassing aspect of it has inspired the collective to pick music as the theme for their next art series.



By Kunal Anand

It features eight artworks covering eight genres by seven artists. "Language, slang, dress, objects, heroes or looks, each genre contains a world. We wanted to find a way to typographically represent that genre in a minimalist way but still capture the essence," elaborates Anand. Some of the featured names include Anand for hip-hop and dubwise, Sahil Shah for heavy metal, Aviral Saxena for jazz, and Vishnu M Nair's piece on dance inspired by Marcel Duchamp's Nude Descending a Staircase.



By Mira Malhotra

"Through our collections, we wish to showcase a new Indian and global identity through art and make it relevant, not just for the niche audience but also for the masses. We like to take it out of galleries and put it in people's hands," Anand sums up. These art prints can be bought as canvas prints too, in addition to notebooks, tees, laptop skins and mugs.

Launches on: April 29, with a performance by Abhi Meer, 4 pm to 8 pm

At: Examiner Press Building, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22677006

Log on to: kultureshop.in (shop online)

