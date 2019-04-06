Mumbai: Ashramshala boy from Palghar set to become IAS officer

national

Hemant Patil from a tribal village in Palghar cleared the UPSC examination with a rank of 39 in his fourth attempt

For 27-year-old Hemant Patil, who did his schooling from an ashramshala in Palghar's tribal belt, life is all about learning to emerge strong in the face of adversities – a belief that has always encouraged him to work hard. Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination (results for which were declared on Friday) in his fourth attempt with a rank of 39, Patil is all set to become an IAS officer.

At a time when parents are struggling to put their wards in high-profile schools, so that they get the best of education, Patil has proved a major point with his success. He says, "It is not about which school you go to. Yes, ashramshalas are not as well equipped as private schools, and students have to face a lot of adversities. But adversities make you tough."

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC tears down controversial 'zhunka bhakar' stall to make way for Vikhroli ROB

A native of Palghar district, Patil's father, Keshav Patil, had moved to Shillottar village because he wanted to teach in an ashramshala where tribal children get their basic education. Patil and his elder brother, who holds an M.Tech degree from IIT-Kharagpur, grew up studying in the same ashramshala. Patil had cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt and was undergoing training for Indian Revenue Services in Nagpur, but with his selection for IAS, he has new plans ahead of him. "I aim to bring about change. Though there are many people who are willing to work, what is lacking is effective leadership. I want to be that leader."

Meanwhile, Kanishk Kataria, a graduate from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has topped the public service examination. Kataria passed out from the premier institute in 2014. Shrusthi Jayant Deshmukh has topped in the women's category with an overall rank of five. The list of top 25 candidates includes 15 men and 10 women. Following a written test in September-October 2018 and interview for personality test in February-March this year, UPSC declared the results for appointments in IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services.

Also Read: Mumbai police detain 4 people with Rs 12 lakh at Reay Road

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates