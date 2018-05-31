Mumbai: Ashutosh Dumbre new Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Ashutosh Dumbre, has been appointed the new Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Crime, in Mumbai

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Ashutosh Dumbre, has been appointed the new Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Crime, in Mumbai. After months, the state government released the IPS transfer list yesterday, and 16 senior IPS officers were transferred and few were promoted.

JCP Crime, Sanjay Saxena, was promoted as Additional Director General of Police (ADG) and transferred as ADG training, while Dumbre, who was JCP EOW in Mumbai, was replaced by Vinay Chaubey.

Other transfers

In another significant move, Chhering Dorje, addl commissioner of police (West Region), Mumbai, was transferred as IG Nashik range. Other major transfers include KMM Prasanna, addl commissioner, crime, in Mumbai, who is now IGP Nagpur range. Santosh Rastogi who was with SID, is the new JCP Administration in Mumbai.

