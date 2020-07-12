Mumbai: Assistant commissioner of H East ward dies of COVID-19

Ashok Khairnar, assistant municipal commissioner of H East ward died, on Saturday afternoon at Fortis Hospital. Khairnar, 56, had spent more than 30 years with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and civic sources said he had been hospitalised since testing positive on July 3. After testing positive, Khairnar was first admitted to Gurunanak Hospital in Kalanagar. "When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital where, he was put on the ventilator. For more specialised care, he was shifted to Mulund's Fortis Hospital on Friday. He passed away at 1 pm on Saturday," said a senior civic official.

The numbers on Saturday showed the disease continues to spread with the state recording an all-time high of 8,139 cases, taking the total tally to 2.46 lakh cases, even as Mumbai recorded 1,284 cases. With 223 COVID-related deaths, Maharashtra's death toll crossed the 10,000 mark.



State health department officials said Thane had the highest number of patients being treated, followed by Mumbai. Thane saw a spike of 826 cases, Kalyan-Dombivli 640 cases and Pune 1,487 cases.

Among the 223 deaths in the state, 39 deaths were in Mumbai, 18 in Thane, 23 in Pune, 17 in Jalgaon, 13 in Mira Bhayandar, 11 each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhiwandi, 10 in Nashik, nine each in Aurangabad and Vasai-Virar, eight each in Jalna and Navi Mumbai, seven each in Ulhasnagar and Solapur, five in Kalyan Dombivli, four in Satara, three each in Raigad, Panvel, Malegaon and Latur, two each in Nagpur, Nanded, Amravati and Kolhapur and one each in Dhule, and Sangli. Two deaths involved residents of other states. The death rate of the state now stands at 4.1 per cent.

According to civic officials, the city's average growth rate continued to drop and now stands at 1.39 per cent. While K East and P North ward continue to have the highest number of cases, new cases continued to be reported in G North ward, which has the third highest number of cases. There were 11 new cases in Dharavi, 28 in Dadar and 13 in Mahim.

Bachchan tests positive for virus



Late on Saturday night, actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested CoviD positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" The actor has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

