Mumbai: At Rs 32 lakh, IIT B-School grad tops placements

A graduating student of the B-school at IIT Bombay bagged a salary package of Rs 32.41 lakh during the recently-concluded placements at the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management 100% placement.

The batch of 107 students achieved 100 per cent placement this season with 38 companies making 112 offers, with an average salary package of R20 lakh. The B-School of the premier technology institute had industry giants like OYO, HSBC, Tata Global Beverages, P&G, Google, Yes Bank, HDFC, Colgate hiring students of the 2017-19 batch.

The process spanning three days saw more job offers and increased salary packages as compared to the last year when the average CTC was Rs 19.06 lakh. "The top 20 per cent of the students this year had an average offer of Rs 25.24 lakh, and the top 50 per cent had Rs 22.59 lakh," read a statement issued by the institute.

Prof S Bhargava, SJMSOM head, said, "We have yet again succeeded in providing the industry with talented students in a plethora of roles and functions. Strengthening of long-lasting relationships with our legacy recruiters, along with an influx of new recruiters, resulted in the students securing excellent packages. We have rapidly advanced in our pursuit of excellence — reflected in the stupendous growth of the average packages."

Located inside IIT-B's Powai campus, SJMSOM is ranked number five in the National Institute Ranking Framework — B-School category, and thus a popular choice among candidates seeking management education in India.

