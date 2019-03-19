Mumbai: Auditor who forged CSMT FOB report held

national

The Azad Maidan police have managed to catch hold of the absconding structural auditor of the CSMT FOB, which collapsed last Thursday killing six people and injuring 31 commuters. Accused Neeraj Desai was arrested from his brother's house in Sakinaka, where he was hiding since the incident took place.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, who is heading the investigation, said, "Desai was well aware of the consequences of forging the FOB's audit report. He is a mechanical engineer and owner of Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Pvt Ltd, which audited the bridge. Primary investigation reveals that he did not conduct the audit properly and submitted a forged report to the BMC.

Police sources said Desai was arrested after Chief Engineer of BMC's Bridges Department, Sanjay Darade, told them that the FOB's audit report was misleading. "We have recorded Darade's statement. As per the report, the bridge was certified fit for use," an officer said.

Another officer said, "Desai had switched off his cell phone to avoid arrest. We got to know about his brother's house in Sakinaka, from where he was arrested." Post a medical check-up at JJ Hospital he would be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate court on Tuesday. Late on Sunday night, the police had added section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC to the FIR registered in the matter. "We have made it a water-tight case by adding section 304 of IPC, which is a non-bailable offence, and if convicted, Desai will be jailed for 10 years or will have to pay a fine or face both action," said Nishith Mishra, additional CP (South) region.

After the Gokhale Bridge collapse last year, the BMC had asked Desai's company to audit all the bridges, subways and flyovers in the city. Police sources feel that there are chances of BMC trying to shield its employees by holding the audit firm 'solely responsible' for the collapse. "Not much can be said at this moment as all aspects are being probed.

We are checking what instructions were given to the audit firm. Also, the ambit of the work order issued to the contractor and auditor," Mishra said. He further said that the FSL report of the debris would play a key role in the investigation. "It is important to see whether the strength of the concrete matches the FSL report," he concluded.

