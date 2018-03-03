Mumbai: Austrian suffers stroke while on cruise, doctors remove huge clot

An Austrian national suffered a sudden stroke while on a cruise near Mumbai. He was shifted to Reliance Foundation Hurkisondas Hospital, where doctors removed a huge clot. He is returning home tonight



The Austrian national suffered the stroke while on board a cruise near Mumbai

An Austrian national suffered a sudden stroke while on a cruise near Mumbai. He was shifted to Reliance Foundation Hurkisondas Hospital, where doctors removed a huge clot. He is returning home tonight.



Doctors were able to remove the clot without any surgery

"We have a patient from Austria, who was detected with stroke symptoms while on cruise near Mumbai. The ship rushed to the port from where our ambulance was waiting. The patient arrived in Mumbai and immediately a CT Scan was done and he taken in for intervention. Without surgery a large clot was removed to enable blood supply to the brain. His left side was immobile but has now recovered and he will leave for Austria tonight.", a source from the hospital told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates