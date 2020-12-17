Mumbai: Author alleges illegal work near Pawan Hans, AAI says drain work

mid-day noticed earthmovers and trucks near Pawan Hans during a visit to Juhu; (right) several bushes that grow during the monsoon had been cleared at the plot too. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Author and Juhu's resident Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi has alleged illegal activity at the Airport Authority of India (AAI)-controlled Pawan Hans ground. Shanghvi said the construction work in the Green Zone poses a threat to the Juhu Lake. AAI officials, however, said that the work is for stormwater drainage and will help reduce waterlogging during monsoon.

Shanghvi told mid-day, "Juhu Lake is one of the few remaining catchment areas for excess water. AAI's landfilling exercises have been going on for a decade. In the last DP, this airport land was marked as a Green Zone. Cutting even one tree requires permission from Delhi. Such construction is shocking – do they have all permissions? While the Prime Minister is busy broadcasting India's contribution to the Paris climate treaty, government agencies are destroying reservoirs. The state government must initiate an enquiry."



Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghavi

mid-day viewed the area from the terraces of buildings near the lake and found no construction activity at the time. However, there were earthmovers and a dumper near the AAI land. Bushes that grow during monsoon had been cleared and space had been made for trucks and vehicles. Mud had accumulated just a few meters from the lake's edge and could pose a threat to the biodiversity there.

A resident said excavated soil is being used to fill up the lake. "Another lake will be lost. This one is even more crucial as it absorbs excess water in low-lying Juhu. This illegal activity will directly impact residents," another resident said.

Authorities speak

Ashok Kumar Verma, Juhu airport director, AAI, said, "It is wrong to say that we are damaging the lake. The civic body is constructing a stormwater drainage system along our boundary to solve the waterlogging issue. In case people feel our work will have a negative impact, they are welcome to have a dialogue with us."

When asked about the mud nearing the lake, Verma said, "We will clear the mud and also plan to desilt the lake so that it can store more water."

