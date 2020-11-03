Mumbai: Authorities delaying removal of illegal shanties near Juhu Versova Link Road, say locals

Illegal shanties that have come up near mangroves in Kapaswadi

If the locals living near Juhu Versova Link Road are to be believed, then the authorities are turning a blind eye to the illegal encroachment coming up in Versova. A local from the area posted pictures of hutments coming up in the area a few metres away from the green cover.

On October 11, Rishi Doshi, a resident Kapaswadi, tweeted about the illegal shanties coming up near the mangrove patch and the forested area along with the pictures. Doshi also tagged Aaditya Thackeray, BMC, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Ameet Satam to ensure the issue was highlighted and action taken.

The same day, Satam replied to Doshi’s tweet assuring that he would inform the authorities concerned about the illegal constructions. However, on November 1, Doshi again tweeted stating that more shanties had come up in the area.

There is a lot of green cover and a mangroves patch behind Kapaswadi along the Juhu Versova Link Road and time and again the local residents have raised the issue of the hutments coming up freely there.

On June 27, mid-day had also reported on how a Mumbai-based green activist had alleged that taking advantage of the lockdown illegal shanties had cropped up near Juhu Versova Link Road adjoining the beach ahead of Rajiv Gandhi institute in Andheri West and how it posed a threat to the mangrove cover.

Environmentalist Stalin D had also written a letter to Mangroves Cell, Suburban District Collector, State Environment Department and the Mumbai Police Commissioner highlighting the issue.

Oct 11

Day Doshi informed about the shanties the first time

Nov 1

Day Doshi informed about the shanties again

