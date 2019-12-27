Mumbai: Autistic boy lost since six days reunites with family in Ghatkopar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Due to GRP's women police and home guards, an autistic boy reached his home.

An alert GRP constable and Ghatkopar railway station home guard helped the 18-year-old autistic boy in reuniting him with his family who was missing since past six days. The duo spotted him in a pathetic condition at the food stall of Ghatkopar railway station while they were on duty. Both constable and guard had a mentally challenged brother at their home and hence they understood the situation of an autistic boy. They took him to the police station after giving him food and clothes.

On 25th December, when the woman police constable Shifa Sayyed and home guard Bhushan Pawar were patrolling at Ghatkopar station, they spotted an autistic boy in a pathetic condition asking for food at the railway station stall. Looking at his condition, the women police constable and the guard approached him to enquire his whereabouts. "The moment I saw him, I started thinking about my brother who is of same age and has mental issues. Bhushan was also having a brother with similar problems of the same age. We couldn't stop our selves and took that boy to the police station by giving him food and later we got clothes for him as his condition was very bad and he was stinking since he hadn't taken a bath since few days," Shifa told mid-day.

"After getting food and clothes for him, we took him to the bathroom where he took a bath and then we gave him food and changed his clothes," Pawar said

The Ghatkopar Railway Police then started enquiring about his parents but he couldn't even speak. "I showed him my mobile and asked him if he knew anyone's number, he then took my phone after some time and dialled one number which turned out to be his father's contact number. We called on that number and came to know that the boy is autistic and was missing for past 06 days. A missing complaint was also registered with Kasturba Marg police station," Shifa added.

The boy was later identified as Jagdish Jamaliya (18), resident of Borivli.

The Ghatkopar GRP then contacted Samta Nagar police and informed them about the missing person. The team of Samta Nagar police reached Ghatkopar and took him to their police station from where he was handed over to the family.

"I have no words to thank them, we have been running from pillar to post to find our child but there was no clue about him. The moment we got a call from Ghatkopar police, we rushed there and saw my son who was with the police. I sincerely thank them for the humanity they have shown," said Amrut Jamila, father of Jagdish.

