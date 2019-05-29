Mumbai auto driver clears HSC exam with 51 per cent

national

Sharif Khan, an auto driver had dropped out of school in 1991 from Class 8 and gave the exams from commerce stream this year and cleared Class 10 exams with 51.20 per cent

Representational image

Sharif Khan, an auto driver from Mulund, scored 51 per cent in HSC exams 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Sharif Khan, who originally hails from Pratapgad in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of school in 1991 from Class 8. In 2017, he resumed studies thus clearing Class 10 exams with 51.20 per cent

According to Hindustan Times, Sharif Khan, who works as an auto driver gave the exams from commerce stream this year and stated, “I had studied in Hindi medium and struggled to write my exams in English. I would like to pursue BCom and will try to enroll in a night college.” Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 examination in Maharashtra, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent against 82.40 per cent of boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2019.

The total pass percentage stood at 85.88% this year, announced board chairperson Shakuntala Kale. A total of 1423503 students had registered for the exam of which 1421936 students appeared, and 1221159 of them passed. Among the divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent followed by Pune (87.88%), Amaravati (87.55%), Aurangabad (87.29%), Kolhapur (87.12%),Latur (86.08%), Nashik (84.77%), Mumbai (83.85%) and Nagpur 82.51%. While the pass percentage for the science stream stood at 92.60%, the same for arts, commerce and vocational streams was 76.45 %, 88.28 % and 78.93%, respectively.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates