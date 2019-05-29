Mumbai auto driver clears HSC exam with 51 per cent
Sharif Khan, an auto driver had dropped out of school in 1991 from Class 8 and gave the exams from commerce stream this year and cleared Class 10 exams with 51.20 per cent
Sharif Khan, an auto driver from Mulund, scored 51 per cent in HSC exams 2019, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Sharif Khan, who originally hails from Pratapgad in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of school in 1991 from Class 8. In 2017, he resumed studies thus clearing Class 10 exams with 51.20 per cent
According to Hindustan Times, Sharif Khan, who works as an auto driver gave the exams from commerce stream this year and stated, “I had studied in Hindi medium and struggled to write my exams in English. I would like to pursue BCom and will try to enroll in a night college.” Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 examination in Maharashtra, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent against 82.40 per cent of boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2019.
The total pass percentage stood at 85.88% this year, announced board chairperson Shakuntala Kale. A total of 1423503 students had registered for the exam of which 1421936 students appeared, and 1221159 of them passed. Among the divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent followed by Pune (87.88%), Amaravati (87.55%), Aurangabad (87.29%), Kolhapur (87.12%),Latur (86.08%), Nashik (84.77%), Mumbai (83.85%) and Nagpur 82.51%. While the pass percentage for the science stream stood at 92.60%, the same for arts, commerce and vocational streams was 76.45 %, 88.28 % and 78.93%, respectively.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
No dream too distant: Auto-driver's son cracks UPSC exam