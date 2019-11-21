This autorickshaw on Mumbai's streets will make you feel at home, literally!

If you think only taxis can give you a comfortable ride, check out this autorickshaw riding the streets of Mumbai to make you feel at home, literally. Satyavan Gite provides the 'first home system' autorickshaw to ensure his customers have a comfortable ride.

The autorickshaw has a wash basin with a bottle of handwash and desktop monitor, fan and mobile charging units with many potted plants. The photos of the set up have gone viral and impressed many, including actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

Mumbai: Satyawan Gite, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his auto with facilities ranging from wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants to desktop monitor, in order to provide comfortable rides to passengers. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/gLjZTSG7Yo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The desktop monitor installed in the rickshaw contains a list of provisions for the customers in which one can play music through bluetooth and receive advice on fitness. But the most prominent of all is that it provides free rides upto 1km for senior citizens.

Twitterati has comments for an autorickshaw with such an exquisite system with many appreciating Gite’s efforts and some posting hilarious suggestions too.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ he should take over Air India ... — rraj #PeaceForSridevi (@CRaajc) November 21, 2019

good job!!! only thing leftover is air purifier then damn! I will use your service daily ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Utkarsh gupta à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤· à°ÂÂà°¤à±ÂÂà°ÂÂà°°à±ÂÂà°·à±ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@utkarshkg) November 20, 2019

Where is washing machine?? — Shiva Teja à°¶à°¿à°µ à°¤à±ÂÂà°ÂÂ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ (@ssteja11) November 20, 2019

Great initiative. Wowwww — Prakash (@beingprak) November 21, 2019

Only mumbaiwallahs can do this!

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sumit (@sumitp26) November 21, 2019

Another golden page in "Spirit of Mumbai" ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Want to feel at home when you're outside? Keep an eye for this autorickshaw.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates