This autorickshaw on Mumbai's streets will make you feel at home, literally!

Satyavan Gite provides the 'first home system' autorickshaw to ensure his customers have a comfortable ride.
If you think only taxis can give you a comfortable ride, check out this autorickshaw riding the streets of Mumbai to make you feel at home, literally. Satyavan Gite provides the 'first home system' autorickshaw to ensure his customers have a comfortable ride.
The autorickshaw has a wash basin with a bottle of handwash and desktop monitor, fan and mobile charging units with many potted plants. The photos of the set up have gone viral and impressed many, including actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.
Mumbai: Satyawan Gite, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his auto with facilities ranging from wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants to desktop monitor, in order to provide comfortable rides to passengers. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/gLjZTSG7Yo— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
The desktop monitor installed in the rickshaw contains a list of provisions for the customers in which one can play music through bluetooth and receive advice on fitness. But the most prominent of all is that it provides free rides upto 1km for senior citizens.
Twitterati has comments for an autorickshaw with such an exquisite system with many appreciating Gite’s efforts and some posting hilarious suggestions too.
Great initiative. Wowwww— Prakash (@beingprak) November 21, 2019
Only mumbaiwallahs can do this!— Sumit (@sumitp26) November 21, 2019
Want to feel at home when you're outside? Keep an eye for this autorickshaw.
