Mumbai: Auto unions, cabbies demand hike in fares

Citing the increase in price of CNG since the last time fares were hiked, the taxi and auto unions of the city have submitted a proposal demanding an increase of '3 and '4 respectively in the minimum fares. If implemented, the minimum fare for taxis would be '25 and for autos '22. In addition to this, the unions have also sought a 'public servant' status for all automen in the city.

Speaking to mid-day, Shashank Sharad Rao, Mumbai Automen Union leader, said, "We are planning a demonstration on the issue on June 26. Our key demand is a hike in the basic fare, which should be done in accordance with the Hakim Committee recommendations. In addition to this, the automen should be considered as public servants, so that they get the required benefits."

Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony Quadros said, "The minimum fare should be increased by '3. We'll place our demands before the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority when we meet with them in the next 10 days."

