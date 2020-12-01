Mumbai: Automen's union willing to help state government to get rid of illegal autos, transporters

The Mumbai automen's union has again said its members are willing to come forward to help the government get rid of illegal autos and transporters who have become a big headache. They claim they are spoiling the name of the auto fraternity and have offered 365 days help to identify and weed them out.

Meeting Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday, Mumbai Automen's Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao, representing 15 lakh auto rickshawmen, made the proposal in addition to several demands for the industry, also seeking Rs 10,000 per month as help in these difficult times, waiving off loans on autos that have been taken by jobless youth and to remove the restrictions imposed on automen as Unlock continues.

"We have said this earlier too. We are willing to help the authorities to do it, but the authorities should carry out a sustained and sincere drive. We will give our representatives for such a drive to identify and weed the odd ones out," Rao said.

"Another of our important demands is of a public servant status for auto drivers like MSRTC or BEST bus drivers has been pending for a long time. This will ensure safety and security of the those in the auto industry. The government should set up a welfare board for auto drivers so that it will generate proper schemes for all those registered," he said. Rao claimed that Parab has agreed to work out a seven-day drive, but Rao said a longer and sustained drive would be important.

