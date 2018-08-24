Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver allegedly masturbates in front of female journalist

national

"I was texting my colleagues, when a friend called. While I was on the call, I noticed the driver indulge in obscene actions. I told my friend about it," the woman said in her complaint to Borivali police

A journalist has lodged a complaint with Borivali police on Thursday, alleging an auto-rickshaw driver masturbated before her. She had hired his rickshaw for a ride from Malad (West) to Borivali on Wednesday evening.

"I was texting my colleagues, when a friend called. While I was on the call, I noticed the driver indulge in obscene actions. I told my friend about it," the woman said in her complaint to Borivali police.

"Then the driver took a turn in a lane that is relatively empty at that time and I realised he was probably masturbating," her complaint said. She was just two minutes away from her home when the driver stopped the vehicle. She added, "He pulled his pants down and started to openly masturbate in front of me."

She claimed there were six men nearby, who saw the driver masturbate, but none came to help her. She then ran away. She had dictated to her friend the registration number of the three-wheeler, which she tweeted and tagged Mumbai police.

Zonal deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar said the FIR has been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC.

"We are scrutinising CCTV footage of the stretch. The woman has given a registration number, but it is not of an auto-rickshaw. We have formed two teams to nail the accused," said senior inspector Laxman Dumbre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates