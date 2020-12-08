Mumbai: Autos, taxis, railways say no to bandh today

Public transport will be unaffected in the city on Tuesday

Public transport in Mumbai will largely remain unaffected by the bandh call given in support of farmers. While auto and taxi unions have officially not called for any bandh, railway unions said it won't affect Mumbai. Transporters, however, decided to suspend their operations in support of the call.

The road transport fraternity under the banner of All India Motor Transport Congress has unanimously extended support to the bandh.

A virtual meeting of road transport fraternity in India was held on Monday. Earlier, it was decided to extend moral support to farmers. Later, it was resolved in the meeting that associations and unions from almost all of the country's 739 districts will join the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

"We will organise peaceful demonstrations in truck terminals and try to give a memorandum to the district collectorate and commissioners of central government to resolve farmers' issues," Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee and former president of All India Motor Transport Congress, said.

A BEST spokesperson said that buses will operate with protective grill frames on windows to prevent damage.

