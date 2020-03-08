Mumbai Bagh accuses senior inspector of foul play

The Mumbai Police is investigating complaints of high-handedness against Senior Inspector Shalini Sharma, by women protesting at Nagpada's Mumbai Bagh. The protesters claimed that the police had objected to the temporary shed erected by them at the protest site. The police arrived at the protest site to remove the shed on Thursday, and they allegedly beat the protesters. Seven women were injured in the assault by the police, who were treated at Mumbai Central's Nair Hospital.

Hundreds of women have been protesting against the CAA-NRC at Moreland Road in Nagpada, since January 26. "The incident occurred at 5.30 am on Friday when some protesters were setting up sheds to protect themselves from the sun. The policemen posted at the site tried to remove the shed, after which they started hitting the protesters," said Guddi Shamla Lalta Prasad, a protestor.

The protesters demanded that a case be registered against the concerned officers so action can be taken against them. Officials from the Mumbai Police have initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter. They also obliged to the protesters' demand of Sharma being recused from her duties. Sharma has been barred from doing her duty in Mumbai Bagh till the matter is investigated.

"Protesters sitting at Morleland road, Nagpada, had put up a green net to use as shade in the night. The police objected to this and finally removed the net. The protesters, however, made allegations against the police's excessive use of force. Senior officers have taken cognisance of the matter and an inquiry was ordered against the officials concerned. Till the completion of inquiry, Senior Inspector Sharma will not look after Moreland road bandobast," said DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police.

