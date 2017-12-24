Mumbai: Balasaheb Thackeray can still stop traffic at Colaba!

BMC gives in-principle nod to installing Bal Thackeray statue in Colaba; move will appease Sena rank and file following long-delayed Dadar memorial

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray speaking at the annual Dussehra rally, an image etched in the minds of many, is likely to be recreated at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, in Colaba. The prolonged delay in the Thackeray memorial seeing the light of day has got Shiv Sena leaders determined to get a statue of the late leader installed somewhere in the city. A few days ago, a committee responsible for approving the installation of statues in the city, gave an in-principle nod for the project. However, permission from the Collector is still awaited.



Bal Thackeray

Civic sources revealed that a presentation by private architects mentioned that the replica of the Dussehra Rally would be around 20 feet high, the podium 11 feet high and Thackeray's statue will be nine feet. This installation will not have railings around it, but will have a bunch of sculptures of people around the podium. An official not willing to be named, said, "The aim is to showcase Bal Thackeray during the Shivaji Park sabha. The architects are still in search of a sculptor."



Illustration/Uday Mohite

The plan was first mooted by civic corporators two years ago, which was not approved by the civic body owing to a government resolution that restricted government agency being party to installation of statues. Another hindrance was the corporation resolution, which restricted installation of statues on traffic islands. However, this was taken care of last year when the civic corporation had resolved that it would make an exception for a statue of Bal Thackeray as a special case. "While formal permissions are likely to take time, work on the project can begin on January 23, Thackeray's birth anniversary," said a civic official.

Confirming the development, civic chief Ajoy Mehta, said, "Yes, there was such a proposal and the committee members who were in attendance during the presentation, have given an in-principle nod. Once the Collector approves it, the project can go on floors."

9 ft

The proposed height of Thackeray's statue

