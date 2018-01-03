Mumbai bandh: Constable injured after glass bottle hits his eye

A constable deputed to quell Tuesday's protests suffered an eye injury after being hit by a glass bottle on his head. A piece of glass entered his eye, and ruptured his cataract

A constable deputed to quell Tuesday's protests suffered an eye injury after being hit by a glass bottle on his head. A piece of glass entered his eye, and ruptured his cataract. The cop, identified as Deepak Khedekar, underwent surgery at Zen Hospital and is stable now.

"His cataract ruptured when a piece of the bottle went into his eyes. We can't comment if he'll lose his vision until the surgery is over," said Dr Roy Patankar, director, Zen hospital. Dilip Babar, Asst sub-inspector, was also injured by a glass bottle in his eye, while ACP J D More suffered a fracture in his forearm.

