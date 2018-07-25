Mumbai Bandh: Maratha Kranti Morcha calls off protests

The bandh in the financial capital of India, which began this morning, was called off just before 3pm after various parts saw violence

Maratha Kranti Morcha, an outfit spearheading agitation for quota for the maratha community in jobs and education, called off its Mumbai bandh today. The bandh in the financial capital of India, which began this morning, was called off just before 3pm after various parts saw violence. "We only wanted to prove that we are together and proved it. We never wanted protests to get violent and therefore we are calling off our bandh in Mumbai for today," Virendra Pawar, leader of the Morcha told reporters here.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had given the call for the bandh, demanding an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district. Fadnavis, who was scheduled to perform puja at a temple on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Monday, cancelled it after the Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event. Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai.

