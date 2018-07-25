Mumbai Bandh: Navi Mumbai, parts of the city shut down by protesters

Certain parts of Mumbai, namely internal roads of Kandivli, have also seen protesters stopping cabs and autos from plying

There have been reports of stone pelting in Navi Mumbai with autos and private cabs stopping services. Certain parts of Mumbai, namely internal roads of Kandivli, have also seen protesters stopping cabs and autos from plying. That being said, Western Express Highway, is said to be running smoothly due to tight security services. The Mumbai Police stated that they were geared up for today's protests called by the Maratha community.

Expecting a strong wave of protests after several violent rallies across the state on Tuesday, the cops have not only called additional forces, but are also keeping a close eye on social media for tackling rumour mongering. The Maratha community, which is demanding reservation, has called for a bandh in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring cities today after protesting throughout the state on Tuesday. In yesterday's protests, one constable died and nine other policemen were injured when the rallies turned violent. Agitators torched vehicles and two protesters even attempted suicide.

But for today, the cops are all ready to ensure the protests proceed smoothly. They've assured deployment of enough forces on the road to see to it that the agitation remains peaceful. "We've asked for extra platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Team (QRT), which will be placed at strategic locations across the city," said Deepak Deoraj, DCP (PRO), who refused to divulge the number of number of platoons demanded by Mumbai Police. Cops will be keeping eye on locations where protestors might attempt to gather or vandalise. "All major junctions and places that have statues of Shivaji Maharaj will be under the watch of the local police and CCTV. All the entry points of the city will also be manned to avoid any damage to vehicles. Security at the official residences of the Chief Minister and other ministers will be beefed up," said another senior police officer.