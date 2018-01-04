Mumbai Bandh: Unwell citizens avoid visiting hospitals
Due to protests, hospitals saw a 60 per cent decline in their footfall in the OPD
A Visit to the hospital took a backseat for most Mumbaikars on Wednesday as protests raged on the streets. Hospitals saw a 60 per cent decline in their footfall in the outpatient department (OPD).
On any other day, KEM hospital, which is the biggest civic hospital in the city, receives 7,000-8,000 patients in the OPD, but yesterday, only 3,000-odd patients came in. Hospital dean Dr Avinash Supe said surgeries were not affected by the protests, but several employees and doctors coming for the second shift arrived late.
Even Nair hospital, which sees 1,500 patients on an average in the OPD, saw only 396 yesterday. Instead of 80 to 90 surgeries, 54 were performed there, while at Sion hospital, only 900 patients showed up instead of the usual 3,000.
Private hospitals had a similar run. Huzaifa Shehabi, COO of Saifee Hospital, said, "The number of patients was less as they decided not to venture outside because of the bandh. Because all the medical staffers stay nearby in our hostel, they arrived on time and helped in handling the indoor patients."
Tales of trouble
Stuck in the train
Yusuf Khan who had been recovering from a leg surgery at St George's hospital after an accident was discharged on Wednesday, after doctors inserted a rod in his leg. But home was still far away for the Thane resident as he had to spend an hour in the train while it was stuck between Mulund and Nahur due to the protests.
Pregnant woman not spared
Vikhroli resident Ankita Acher was on her way to the hospital in neighbour Kritesh Singh's car with him and his brother, as she had gone into labour. They had barely made it out of their area when a group of protesters allegedly attacked their car. Later, Acher was rescued by some local women and taken to Hiranandani hospital, but Singh and his brother were beaten up by the protesters. "I just tried to help the pregnant woman as no other vehicle was available. Despite repeated pleas, the protesters did not listen. After she was taken to the hospital, the protesters beat us up. My brother got 15 stitches on his head," said Singh.
3,000 Number of OPD patients at KEM hospital
396 Number of OPD patients at Nair hospital
900 Number of OPD patients at Sion hospital
