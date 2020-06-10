Mumbai: Bandra cops scramble to identify body left at hospital by 2 unknown men

The Bandra police have been struggling to identify a deceased woman, whose body was left at the Bhabha Hospital by two unknown men on June 5. Even as the search is on for her identification, the hospital is awaiting the reports of the COVID-19 test.

On June 5, the Bhabha Hospital informed the Bandra Hospital about the body, after two men left her at the emergency ward. The men refused to share their identities, saying they only wanted to help the woman and didn't want to get involved in the matter, the hospital told the police. The doctors examined the woman soon after they left and declared her brought dead.

Since then, the Bandra police have been looking for a clue to help identify the deceased woman. They have taken to social media and shared her pictures, hoping to find her friends or family members.

The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, and meanwhile, no injury marks have been found on the body. For precautions, a test for COVID-19 was also done and the reports are awaited. "We have been using social media platforms to identify the deceased. Also, the search for people who left her body at the hospital is underway. We have, for now, filed an accidental death report as the autopsy result is still awaited," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Dattatray Bhargude.

