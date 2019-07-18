Mumbai: Bandra corporator writes to BMC, demands additional facilities at Mount Mary fair

national

Some of the demands put forth by Zakaria pertain to special BEST bus services, temporary water kiosks at some locations and CCTV cameras inside Mount Mary Church among others

A devotee outside Bandra's Mount Mary Church

Bandra's Mount Mary fair is an event that many look forward to every year. This year, Congress corporator Asif Zakaria has put forth his demands for additional facilities before the civic body. In a letter sent to the H West ward on July 10, 2019, Zakaria pointed out that the auction of the market stalls at the fair generates revenue for the BMC.

"There are additional measures that need to be taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the annual fair this year. We have sent a list of these demands to the H West ward office," Zakaria said.



Asif Zakaria with Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Asif Zakaria

Some of the demands put forth by Zakaria pertain to special BEST bus services, temporary water kiosks at some locations, mobile toilets, daily water tankers and installation of CCTV cameras inside Mount Mary Church, the Mount Mary steps, and the surrounding areas.

Every year, the seven days long fair is held in September and is attended by more than a lakh people. When contacted, assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade said, "Every year the BMC provides necessary services for the Bandra fair. As per the earlier High Court's direction, we will put up a policy for suggestions and objections from stakeholders. We will take a decision and will provide facilities if they are feasible."

