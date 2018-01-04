Mumbai: Bandra gears up for all-tar roads

BMC starts removing paver blocks between SV Road and Linking Road junction

JCB machines at work near the Linking Road junction late on Monday night. Pic/ Sayed Sameer Abedi

In some great news for Bandra residents, at the very beginning of the year, the BMC has started the process of converting paver block roads into an all-tar ones between SV Road and Linking Road junction in Bandra. The move follows months of complaints by locals about the dismal state of the roads, which are more prone to potholes and, consequently, accidents, during the monsoon.

BMC sources confirmed that the conversion work began on Monday night. Bhushan Nikam, who is overseeing the repair work, said, "Two JCB cranes have been brought in to remove the paver blocks. We decided to start this project at the very beginning of the new year. We will require 20 days to convert the Linking Road junction into an all-tar road. We have already procured the necessary permissions from the traffic department as well as some other civic body departments to ensure we can work round the clock and finish the project as early as possible."

Site supervisor Harish Singh said over 20 workers have been deployed on this project. According to the construction notice displayed nearby, J Kumar Infra Project limited and KR Construction are overseeing the project.

Locals, however, are not very kicked with the project. Speaking to mid-day, Anthony D'souza, 58, a member of Sherly ALM in Bandra that oversees 13 establishments, said, "A similar process was carried out along the Malla-Sherly Rajan Road in Bandra West in July. They started removing the paver blocks to make it an all-tar road just before the monsoon. And, as expected, the rain washed away all the hard labour. Now, that stretch is riddled with potholes. Only patchwork was done as a temporary measure. Thankfully, the BMC started the project during winter, this time. We are hoping that the tar road will sustain at least till the monsoon."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go