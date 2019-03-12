Mumbai: Bandra GRP officer finds metal bench on tracks

crime

Bandra cops suspect thief was trying to take it to other side of station but got scared by approaching train

The metal seat when it was found on the tracks between Bandra and Mahim stations

A tragedy was averted at Bandra station on Monday morning after a metal bench was found abandoned bang in the middle of the tracks in the wee hours of Saturday. The Bandra GRP has registered a case against unknown person and have launched a manhunt.



And after the GRP smashed it up

Police said one of the railway guards spotted the bench lying on the tracks between Mahim and Bandra stations. He then alerted the Bandra GRP about the incident. An officer said, "As per our intelligence, the person who abandoned the bench may be a thief who had stolen the seat from somewhere outside the station and was crossing the railway tracks. He may have seen a local train suddenly approach and abandoned the seat on the tracks fearing for his life."

Another officer said, "It could have caused a major accident, had a train hit it, but thankfully nothing happened. The bench was later smashed up." Sunil Jadhav, senior inspector, Bandra GRP, said, "This is a serious offence and we have registered a case against an unknown person under the Indian Railway Act and investigation is currently on." The police are now checking CCTV camera footage of Bandra station and are also taking the help of the local police to track down the accused.

