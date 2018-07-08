Mumbai: Bandra, Khar residents say choked sewer lines are leading to water logging

Residents of SV Road, Bandra and Khar West, allege drains haven't been cleaned for years by the municipality causing manholes to overflow

A picture posted by a local resident

Residents and motorists using SV Road near Bandra West and Khar Road West are have been complaining about long hours of water-logging in the area. They allege that the roads have been blocked because of unclean drains, which is subsequently leading to manholes overflowing.

Activist and local resident Zoru Bhathena has been posting pictures and videos of the flooding on social media. Speaking to mid-day, Bhathena said, "The other day, I observed that manholes on the road corners were overflowing. These drains are supposed to take out the rainwater from streets to sea. But they were adding more water in the already flooded streets. This is because the drains are all choked up. So the water is not reaching the main drains, which discharge it into the sea." He added, "Also, a big dewatering pump was stationed on that stretch to clear the water, however, it was not working." Another resident, Prakash Narang, who stays at the Roop Niketan Society in Bandra West, said, "There is nullah near our society which has been not cleaned for many years. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff used to come and clean it, but now it's filled with mud."



Activist Zoru Bhathena

Local BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre said, "I agree that the problem of flooding in that area has not been resolved 100 per cent, but after my follow up with the authorities, a lot of work has been done. I have been following the issue of flooding in railway quarters and nearby areas. The widening of the nullah, which takes out water from the area, is being taken care of, but a major part of it is still not completed, as there is encroachment on that area by a third party, who has got a stay from the court against the BMC action." Despite repeated attempts, chief engineer of Storm Water Drain department Shrikant Kawale was not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates