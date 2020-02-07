Mumbai: Bandra police find mobile phone within hour of theft

The Bandra police, with the help of traffic division traced an expensive mobile phone within an hour of it being stolen on Wednesday. The victim, Burzin Contractor, the deputy branch manager of a private bank, had forgotten it in an auto, from where it was stolen. However, there is no arrest in the case as the banker did not file a complaint.

Contractor had hired an auto at Waterfield Road in Bandra to go to another branch of his bank near Mehboob Studio at 3.50 pm. "When I went inside, I realsied I had left my phone in the waiting auto. When I returned to collect it, the phone was gone," Contractor said. The auto driver did not have any clue about it.

"I immediately went into the bank and scanned CCTV footage from the cameras outside. I saw another auto driver enter the one waiting for me and alight from it within seconds," he added. An officer attached to the Bandra traffic division told mid-day, "The thief was another auto driver. He pretended to ask for an address, picked the phone and sped away."

As the alphanumeric registration of the thief's vehicle was not properly legible, the cops worked on permutations and combinations and finally found him. Contractor thanked the cops including constables Mehboob Tamboli, Vinod Bhabal and API Murumkar.

