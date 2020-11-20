Mumbai: Bandra sweet shop covers board after Shiv Sena man's threats

A Shiv Sena party leader created controversy on Thursday by threatening Bandra-based Karachi Sweets shop owner to change the name because of its 'Pakistani origin'. In a viral video on Facebook, Nitin Nandgaonkar was seen giving the shop owner 15 days to make the change even as the owner explained that his ancestors gave the shop the name as they came from Karachi after Partition. Responding to the incident, Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that it is not the party's stand.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also jumped in and sent a legal notice to another sweet shop, Karachi Bakery, to change its name. MNS workers also protested outside this shop. Khar police summoned the people associated with the protest and warned them not to indulge in any activity that may lead to a law and order situation.



Sanjay Raut and Nitin Nandgaonkar

"Four MNS members were summoned after we were informed of the protest. We will take strict action if they indulge in any such activities," an officer from Khar police said.

However, Nandgaonkar, who was earlier in the MNS, has been given no warning by Mumbai police.



A screenshot of the viral video shows Nitin Nandgaonkar speaking with the owner of Karachi Sweets

In the video he posted on Facebook on Thursday, Nandgaonkar is heard telling the shop owner, "Write something in Marathi which is not related to Karachi."

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow — whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything. But in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nandgaonkar said.

"We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," Nandgaonkar added. The owner of Karachi Sweets covered the board of his shop with newspaper.

No police action

While the shop owner did not register a complaint, the police too have not taken cognisance of the video. "Khar police got a call about the protest at Karachi Bakery but no call was made to Bandra police, under whose jurisdiction Karachi Sweets falls. We will take action if a complaint comes to us," an officer said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Sena leader Raut tweeted on Thursday, "Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance (sic)."

Nandgaonkar has uploaded multiple such videos, claiming to solve people's issues. In the past, he has been seen beating auto and taxi drivers and frauds.

Many did not complain against him. In February 2019, Mumbai police served him a show-cause notice after he committed the same offences repeatedly. In the notice, Nandgaonkar was asked why he should not be externed from the city. No action was taken after that.

