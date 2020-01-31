Mumbai: Bandra to soon get a walkway with a view

MLA Ashish Shelar conducts a review of the beautification work of the stretch from Bandra Reclamation to Bandstand on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A walkway with a view of the sea and sea link in Bandra might soon be a reality. After MLA Ashish Shelar proposed the plan to develop the 2.5-km walkway from Mahim Causeway to Bandra Bandstand, the Maritime board has begun work on the 500-metre stretch near Kadeshwari temple in Bandra. The plan is to develop a walkway that will pass from under the Bandra Worli sea link connecting Bandra Fort.

However, the roadblock to the project is a 215-metre missing link from the Bandra Reclamation end to Khadeshwari temple that will have to be developed under the Bandra Worli sea link. The MLA has requested for help from the suburban collector.

Once complete, visitors will be able to take a walk from Bandstand, Taj Lands End, Bandra Fort, Kadeshwari temple, the missing link and Bandra Reclamation. Further, a two-acre garden at the Mahim Causeway end will be developed under this project. This is likely to be a walkway of about 2.5 km, explained the MLA. While a majority of these stretches are already developed, work on developing the missing links will be the focus, said a civic official.

"The walkway near Kadeshwari temple will be beautified using cobblestones. The plan includes installing illumination, beautified pathway and also seating for a classic sunset view," said Shelar.

While this stretch is being developed at about R3.19 crore through the District Planning and Development Committee fund, the entire project is likely to cost about R8 crore.

